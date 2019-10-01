WALSTON — A Walston man faces felony charges following a Sept. 12 theft report.
Punxsutawney based state police filed two felony charges against Adam Lewis Mingle, 33, of Walston, including theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, officers were dispatched to a residence on Walston Road on Sept. 15 following a report of a stolen vehicle. The caller said her Dodge Charger was stolen from a garage early Thursday morning by a live-in friend, Mingle.
The caller the car was noticed missing and Mingle also was gone when they got up for work Thursday morning. The keys for the vehicle had been taken from a purse. The caller also reported Mingle had never driven the car before, and didn’t have permission to take it. The caller also told officers Mingle has a suspended license and is on probation.
According to the affidavit, the caller did not report the car missing immediately because she thought Mingle would bring the car back. She had been in contact with Mingle, who was allegedly making excuses with regard to why he could not return the vehicle.
The caller also told police that Mingle had allegedly threatened to smash the car if she called the police to report it stolen. Police made several attempts to contact Mingle at the number provided, but never reached him.
A few days later police reportedly were told the car was possibly at Valier Road. The police found a Dodge Charger parked at the side of a residence, were told by a woman that Mingle was hiding upstairs at the residence. He was taken into custody without incident.
Mingle reportedly told police he took the car to pick up a woman from Indiana, Pennsylvania, but could not take her back to the residence at which he lived with the victim. He had been sleeping in the car with the woman.
Mingle has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 7 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.