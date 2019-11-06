PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man faces multiple charges of DUI for various substances following a Sept. 25 incident.
Punxsutawney based State Police filed charges against Shawn Thomas Blose, 43, of Punxsutawney, on Oct. 24, including DUI for a controlled substance – schedule 1, DUI for a controlled substance – schedule 2 or 3, DUI for a controlled substance – metabolite, DUI for a controlled substance, impaired ability, turning movements and required signals, and careless driving.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to a residence following a 911 call reporting unknown individuals in a residence. As police arrived a car pulled onto the roadway in front of them without using a turn signal, and turned into the driveway of the residence they were dispatched to, again without a turn signal.
Police had been at the residence earlier that same evening in connection with similar incidents. An officer approached Blose and asked what brought them to his residence. Blose allegedly told police there were “people” in his residence he did not know, and that he had to barricade himself in the bathroom so they would not harm him. He also told police the “people” left just before they arrived, getting on ATVs, tearing up his yard, and driving away. He allegedly pointed to the grass and said, “Look at the tracks. That’s where they tore out of here.”
Using flashlights, police reportedly looked and did not see any marks or indication that anyone had disturbed the lawn. Police tried to point this out to Blose, but he continued to insist there were marks in the grass.
According to the affidavit, as officers interacted with Blose they observed his pupils to be dilated, and his eyes glassy in appearance. His pupils reportedly were also completely nonreactive to the light form the officer’s flashlight. Blose was also allegedly very animated and could not stand still during the interaction.
According to the affidavit, Blose eventually became very agitated and paranoid, and talked about always feeling like he was being watched, and that nobody believes him about there being “people.” Reportedly, the officer then conducted several field sobriety tests and noted multiple instances of impairment relating to one or more drugs. Blose declined to undergo a Drug Recognition Expert Evaluation, and was transported to the hospital for a blood test.
After the blood test, Blose reportedly admitted to police that he had used methamphetamine and marijuana on Sept. 22 in addition to his prescribed Adderall, which he had last taken on Sept. 24. The blood tests came back on Oct. 15 and indicated amphetamine, methamphetamine, and THC in Blose’s blood.
Blose has a preliminary hearing scheduled Nov. 19 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.