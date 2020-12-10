ST. MARYS — St. Marys man Howard Lepovetsky recently gifted the City of St. Marys with a poem his late wife wrote in honor of her beloved hometown.
Lisa Lepovetsky wrote “Carbon Center of the World" in 1991.
“What does it mean to be at the center of carbon? A life built on petrified coal, diamonds undone. There's a hardness deep inside this town, a dark jewel aching to splinter, to explode into angry crystals each a mirror, smokey and indestructible, to reflect pale winter faces, clenched red and hard like fists in dark pockets,” the poem reads.
Lisa started writing in elementary school, said Howard Lepovetsky. When asked which poem is his favorite, he said it's hard to say, since he keeps finding more.
His favorite, though, is “Ode to Howy,” written in 1968.
The couple met when Lisa was in her senior year of high school, working at a country club, and Lepovetsky was in college, he said. She always wanted to be a writer, obtaining a Master's of Fine Arts (MFA) degree. She attended Case Western University, Pitt-Bradford University and Penn State University.
She also wrote, produced, directed and starred in “It's a Mystery” mystery theater, he said, and performed on a Norwegian Cruise Line. Lisa also taught at state universities and FCI (Federal Corrections Institution) McKean.
Lepovetsky counted, and more than 190 of his wife's writings were published. A printed poem book was her last publication. Her work, he says, “speaks for itself.”
City of St. Marys Mayor Lou Radkowski said the poem will be displayed at City Hall, and there are some plans in the works for it.
“Howard and Lisa always recognized the gifts of their hometown,” Radkowski said. “Mr. Lepovetsky‘s very generous donation of his wife Lisa’s poem is a testament to her love of her hometown, and a special remembrance of how she continuously shared her gifts with the St. Marys community.”