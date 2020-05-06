DuBOIS — A 51-year-old Creighton man who allegedly assaulted a DuBois City police officer waived his preliminary hearing before District Judge Patrick Ford of DuBois April 24.
David A. Ciancaglione was charged April 16 with a felony count of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of simple assault, according to a criminal complaint filed at Ford’s office. The defendant is currently in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called to a DuBois Manor Motel room on Liberty Boulevard at 9:02 a.m. April 16 to assist DuBois EMS with an intoxicated man who, initially unconscious, then became hostile.
Upon their arrival, police found the man on the bathroom floor and DuBois EMS requested that the police follow them to the Penn Highlands DuBois emergency room because of allegedly violent behavior by the man, who was identified as Ciancaglione.
While at the emergency room, Ciancaglione was reportedly told to calm down or he would be arrested for disorderly conduct. He then allegedly left his hospital bed and aggressively approached the doctor with clenched fists. Police placed him under arrest for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
At the jail later, police reportedly removed Ciancaglione’s handcuffs to allow him to use the restroom after which he was asked to place his hands behind his back to be handcuffed. Ciancaglione reportedly again became aggressive and was told to sit on the bed in the cell. He then reportedly stepped aggressively toward an officer, who pushed him back and told him to “back up.” He then reportedly struck the officer on his left temple with a closed fist. He then was reportedly taken to the ground and handcuffed. The officer sustained a red mark and swelling around the left side of his face.
Ciancaglione’s case will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.