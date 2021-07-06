BROOKVILLE — A man killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Route 36 in Brookville Monday has been identified as Travis Haenel, 49, of Punxsutawney, according to Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker.
The passenger of the motorcycle has been identified as Penny Conser, of Punxsutawney, and was flown from the scene with serious injuries, Shumaker said.
The crash was reported as a motorcycle versus a pickup truck with two patients with injuries. The driver of the motorcycle, Haenel, was transported to Brookville Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according Shumaker.
According to Pinecreek Volunteer Fire Chief Don Pangallo, a Chevrolet truck was traveling south and turned into the northbound lane, hitting the motorcycle. Pangallo said two helicopters landed at the scene, but only one was utilized.
Emergency Departments who assisted on scene included Pinecreek Volunteer Fire Department, Sigel Volunteer Fire Department, Jefferson County EMS, STAT MedEvac and Lifeflight, and Punxsutawney-based state police.