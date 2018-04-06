WEEDVILLE — A Rockton man, who allegedly set off explosives around a Jay Township home, was sent to Elk County Prison this week.
John Floyd Carey Jr., 36, 25 Cemetery Road, Rockton, is charged by state police with a felony count of weapons of mass destruction, two felony counts of stalking, as well as seven misdemeanor counts.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, around 2 a.m. March 31, state police were tipped off that an explosive device had just gone off outside 1230 Old Byrnedale Road in Jay Township.
When state police arrived, they were unable to determine who set off the device, but it was evident where it had happened because there was a small crater in the ground.
In an interview, Krysta Marie Huff said she thought her husband, Carey, set off the device.
Outside the residence are four surveillance cameras and video from them shows a man walking with a mask over his face and wearing a camouflage “Ghillie suit” with a mask over his face. In the video, police say he is seen peering into windows, crawling around the edge of the residence, and moving outside furniture.
When police executed a search warrant on Carey’s car, they found the suit, a pair of green gloves, and two cans of orange spray paint, among other items.
Charges were filed April 2 with District Judge Mark Jacob of St. Marys and Carey was remanded to Elk County Prison in lieu of $300,000 cash bail.
A preliminary hearing is slated for 9:15 a.m. April 15 at Jacob’s office.
