JOHNSONBURG — A Ridgway man has been jailed on criminal trespassing charges after he allegedly stole several items from two vehicles and a garage in Johnsonburg.
Steven Allen Frampton, 27, of Ridgway, is charged with criminal trespassing – entering structure, receiving stolen property and accessing a device he was not authorized to use – all felonies in the third degree – as well as theft from a motor vehicle and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office May 15.
The Johnsonburg Borough Police Department received report of a theft from a motor vehicle that occurred the night prior to May 15, while the vehicle was parked on Clarion Road. The victim told police someone got into her vehicle overnight and allegedly stole her purse with credit and bank cards, $50 cash, a black backpack and check stub. Another victim reportedly told police someone stole a bottle of Gucci perfume out of her car, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The first victim then told police that her bank card may have been fraudulently used at the Walmart in St. Marys, with four charges totaling $1,244.75. Police contacted Walmart, who said they had footage of the person using the card. Still footage of the suspect showed a person wearing sunglasses, a black hoodie with a panda on it blue jeans with a Nike belt and gray shoes. The person left in a blue-colored SUV.
Police returned to the scene to speak with a victim, and noticed a man across the street working on his vehicle that fit the suspect’s description. Police noticed several items in Walmart bags that were identified in Walmart video footage. Frampton allegedly admitted to stealing the items from the vehicle and making the purchases at Walmart, according to the affidavit of probable cause, and was placed under arrest. A search of Frampton’s vehicle resulted in the seizure of the items purchased with the stolen bank card, a black hoodie with a panda on it, a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue, a bag of eight Gabapentin and a vape with burnt marijuana. The cash, receipt, pay stub in the victim’s name and bank information was found written down as well.
Frampton was reportedly polite to police, seemed apologetic and was cooperative. He told police he broke into two vehicles the evening prior, and the other items could be located at 203 Clarion Road, where he was staying. A third victim also reported that someone had allegedly entered his garage at 216 Elk Ave., stealing several tool kits and a Honda generator – valued at $3,000 –all of which were found in Frampton’s vehicle, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Frampton is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for June 23 at Martin’s office.