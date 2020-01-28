JOHNSONBURG — A Johnsonburg man is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail after he allegedly supplied 15-year-olds with alcohol, marijuana and methamphetamine in October.
Floyd Henry Hoffman, 21, of Johnsonburg, is charged with three felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, corruption of minors and selling liquor to minors, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Jan. 14.
Johnsonburg Borough Police Department officers received a call about a juvenile at 321 First Ave. possibly having alcohol poisoning Oct. 29, 2019, around 6 p.m. When officers arrived, witnesses said there was a 15-year-old boy who had been drinking at Hoffman’s house on Legion Avenue. The officer reportedly detected the smell of an alcoholic beverage on the 15-year-old, as well as red and watery eyes, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He was transported to Penn Highlands Elk by ambulance.
The witnesses told police there were two other minors at Hoffman’s residence as well, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Officers also spoke with one of the 15-year-old witnesses later, and were told he was supplied alcohol by Hoffman, as well as marijuana, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police spoke with Hoffman, who reportedly denied providing minors with alcohol or controlled substances. Surveillance cameras near his residence captured video evidence reportedly showing the minors staggering as they left Hoffman’s residence, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
A 15-year-old girl officers interviewed also reportedly said Hoffman supplied her with alcohol, marijuana and methamphetamine. Police issued a warrant for Hoffman’s arrest, since they were unable to make contact with him at the time.
Hoffman waived his preliminary hearing at Martin’s office Jan. 22 and is scheduled for formal arraignment at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas March 2.