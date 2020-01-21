PUNXSUTAWNEY — A man held in the Jefferson County Jail on charges of receiving stolen property faces further theft charges following an investigation of an incident in May 2019.
Punxsutawney based state police filed charges against Drew Patrick Maines, 21, of Brookville, including four felony charges of burglary, criminal trespass – breaking into a structure, and two counts of criminal mischief – damage to property.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police received a report of a burglary in progress May 27 on Windy Whiz Road in Punxsutawney. The caller and a witness reported two men in their early twenties fled the scene in a sedan painted a flat black with florescent pink/orange rims. They said the vehicle had dents down the side, and the driver’s side door handle matched the rims. The witness also reportedly confronted the suspects face to face.
A second witness, a neighbor, was also interviewed by police, according to court documents. The witness reported seeing the same vehicle a week earlier and finding it suspicious and “KKK” reportedly was found spray painted on a large rock in fluorescent paint near the residence soon after the vehicle was spotted.
Police cleared the residence, and allegedly found significant damage inside the home. Court documents reported motor oil being spilled in multiple rooms and saturating the carpet. Kitchen cabinets, pictures and frames, and mirrors were all broken. There was graffiti on walls in florescent orange/pink paint that included obscenities, “KKK,” and a swastika symbol, according to the affidavit.
The victim later reported to police the house was in too much disarray to tell if anything was stolen, but provided an invoice for the damages in the amount of $8,966.64.
A description of the suspect vehicle was distributed to the PSP Punxsutawney Patrol Section and on July 16, a vehicle matching the description was located, and found to be registered to Maines. The first witness also called police to confirm the car was the same as the one seen during the time of the burglary. The witness later positively identified Maines from a photo lineup as one of the suspects confronted during the burglary.
Maines was interviewed on Nov. 15 after he was apprehended for a separate case involving stolen firearms and confirmed he did previously own the car in question, that he never allowed anyone else to drive the car, but that he had since discarded it because the engine blew up.
When questioned about his involvement in the burglary, Maines denied any involvement.
Maines is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in connection with a previous charge of receiving stolen property. His preliminary hearing for both cases is scheduled for Feb. 3 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.