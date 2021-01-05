JOHNSONBURG — A Johnsonburg man has been jailed on several felony charges, including arson and reckless burning or exploding, after he allegedly set fire to the former Johnsonburg Hotel on purpose Dec. 30, 2020.
Andrew John Higdon, 30, of Johnsonburg, has been charged with four first-degree felony counts of arson with danger of death or bodily injury, arson with intent to destroy an unoccupied building, a felony in the second degree, arson with endangering property and burglary – both felonies in the second degree, criminal trespassing by entering a structure and reckless burning or exploding places uninhabited or an unoccupied structure in danger of damage, reckless burning or exploding a place of property that has a value exceeding $5,000 – a felony in the third degree, risking catastrophe, two third-degree felony counts of criminal mischief by intent to damage property, filing a false report with intent to incriminate another person and four second-degree misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin's office Jan 4, 2021.
The Johnsonburg Borough Police Department was dispatched to a structure fire at the old Johnsonburg Hotel at 615 E. Center St. at 2:35 p.m. Dec. 30, 2020, by Elk County Control, which also alerted the Johnsonburg Fire Department and St. Marys Area Ambulance. Police witnessed heavy smoke coming from the third level of the building, and it was decided that the JFD would make entry, due to the structure being abandoned and dangerous, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Assistance was requested from the Wilcox, Ridgway and Crystal fire departments as well.
Police witnessed a man wearing a black winter jacket, hat and blue jeans, whom was reportedly exiting Smith Motors Automotive. The man, identified as Higdon, allegedly exited the old hotel 30 minutes prior. Higdon reportedly told police he was smoking a cigarette at 2:10 p.m. near the south corner of Smith's garage, and saw a man exit the hotel and walk north toward town, describing him as being 6 feet tall, thin with blonde hair and no facial hair, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Higdon provided police with a suspect name, a known individual, and claimed he saw a Carhart emblem on the front of his jacket. Police were suspicious that the description was fabricated, since he would have reportedly been 100 feet away from the suspect he subscribed, making it difficult to have such an accurate description.
When Smith Motors was evacuated due to the hotel fire, police were told that Higdon did enter around 1 p.m. and had allegedly been drinking, leaving three separate times, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Fire personnel extinguished the fire after several hours, according to the affidavit of probable cause, and the hotel was severely damaged, with the entire roof collapsing onto all three floors. The rear side of the structure burnt down to the first level. There was also damage to the roof of Smith Motors Automotive, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Higdon reportedly appeared nervous, and was seen by police pacing back and forth among the scene, claiming he had never been inside of the hotel. But, he then allegedly said there was "Satan graffiti" throughout the hotel. Next, Higdon did admit to starting the fire intentionally on the third level of the building, according to the affidavit of probable cause, and he was placed under arrest for arson and related offenses. A lighter, cigarettes and cell phone, as well as $20.31, were allegedly discovered on him.
During an interview at the JBPD, Higdon admitted to drinking alcohol throughout the day, leaving Smith Motors around 2:10 p.m. to enter the hotel through the north entrance door, which was reportedly open, according to the affidavit of probable cause, but police claim to have secured that door Dec. 12, 2020. Higdon reportedly announced his presence to ensure no one was in the hotel before admitting to starting several fires on the third floor, using his lighter to start the bottom of the curtains on fire, lighting eight stacked mattresses on fire and two more curtains, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He then exited the building and went back to Smith Motors.
Higdon reportedly admitted to calling 911 to report the fire, trying to cover his tracks. He also allegedly said he started the fire due to being curious and bored.
The scene was analyzed by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Dec. 31, who determined the cause to be arson, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The owner of the former hotel was contacted, who stated she hadn't been there for three years. The building was up for judicial sale this year, but had not been purchased, set to go into the repository next spring. It is not insured.
Bail is set at $50,000. Higdon's preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at Martin's office.