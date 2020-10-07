BROCKWAY — A Sarver man is in jail for allegedly trying to steal a truck before the owner caught him, and chased him away, according to charging documents.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Jamie Lee Altemus, 41, of Sarver, on Sept. 16, including theft by unlawful taking, criminal attempt –theft by unlawful taking, three counts of loitering and prowling at night, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, harassment, three counts of criminal trespass, two counts of disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to a Brockway home around 3 a.m. for reports of a man walking in the yard. The area was searched, but the man was not found.
Around 4 a.m. police were called to another home near the same area for a report of a man attempting to steal the owner’s vehicle from the driveway, according to the affidavit.
The victim told police he was sleeping, and woke up because of a noise outside. When he looked out the window, he allegedly saw Altemus getting inside his truck. The victim went outside to confront Altemus, who reportedly refused to exit the truck.
According to the affidavit, the victim struck Altemus with the stock of an unloaded shotgun he brought outside with him. Altemus then allegedly shoved the victim out of his way to exit the truck and walk down the driveway.
As police investigated the area, they reportedly found a disturbance in the dew on the grass nearby. The officers followed these tracks to the back of a house, where they allegedly found Altemus. When asked about trying to steal the truck, Altemus allegedly admitted to this, and admitted to using meth around 8 p.m. that night, according to the affidavit.
Altemus was searched, and a plastic bag containing suspected meth was allegedly found in his pants pocket.
He is currently being held in the Jefferson County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 3 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.