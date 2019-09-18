KERSEY — A man was killed in an accident at Greentree Landfill in Fox Township Tuesday afternoon.
Elk County Coroner Michelle A. Muccio reports that at approximately 3:05 p.m., a 56-year-old Caucasian man became entrapped between the rear of a tractor-trailer and the back of a tipping device located within the landfill.
The coroner pronounced the man dead at the scene at 5:36 p.m. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force crush injuries to the lower abdomen, and the manner of death is accidental.
The deceased was not identified as of press time, pending notification of family.