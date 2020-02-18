BROOKVILLE — George Sutton moved to Pennsylvania from Maine with the sole purpose of being closer to the local longrifles chapter and the rendezvous camp.
“I'm originally from Maine. I moved over here because of this,” Sutton said, referring to the rendezvous.
Sutton used to work on a TV show called “Shooting USA's Impossible Shots” on the Outdoor Channel, where he was known as Mr. Flintlock. He used an old black powder gun on the show, and made many of his connections through the show.
He found the Pennsylvania group when he was working in Ashtabula, Ohio. He's been making the trip from Maine for about 25 to 30 years for the rendezvous at Harriger Hollow.
“If you're a shooter and you've never done this, if you start doing this, you'll throw away all your other guns just to do this,” Sutton said.
The National Muzzleloader and Rifle Association has about 5,000 members across the country, and sponsors two two-week long shoots each year. Many of the members will travel to be at these shoots.
“It's not uncommon for anybody in this sport to travel halfway across the country to go to a shoot for two weeks,” Kye Jarosz said, another member who has been coming for about 20 years.
When Sutton was asked how he made the decision to move with no family in the area, some of the other men in the cabin spoke up to say the club is family.