Local teams and individuals have been holding personal fundraisers for Alzheimer’s research and awareness prior to the 2019 Tri-County Walk to End Alzheimer’s Oct. 6.
Big Run man Tom Berryhill is among those people, having raised $3,500 for a cause very close to his heart.
Berryhill is the first to be crowned “Elite Grand Champion,” according to Walk Manager Alissa Janoski.
Berryhill, 83, not only faithfully participates in the walk year after year, but holds his own personal fundraising campaign in memory of his late wife, Sonja “Sonie” Berryhill.
Oct. 1 will mark six years since he lost Sonie, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia around the age of 69, Berryhill said.
He secures most of his donations through his personal Facebook page, many of which have come from retired Pennsylvania State Troopers with whom he worked during his 39 years as a law enforcement officer, Berryhill said. He is also a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
He also sends personal emails regarding the Alzheimer’s walk, Berryhill said, and follows up with a phone call.
In the past, he has usually raised between $2,000 and $2,700, Berryhill said, besides raising more than $3,000 the year his wife died. He has always been the walk’s top donor, finishing in second place last year.
Berryhill received a certificate for winning “2019 Elite Grand Champion,” which says he has made a “phenomenal commitment to fundraising in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.”