DuBOIS — The hearing of charges of assault and harassment against a DuBois man was waived Friday before District Judge Patrick Ford in DuBois.
Bryan G. Maines, 847 W. Long Ave., DuBois, was charged by DuBois City Police as a result of a physical domestic incident which occurred at 9:51 p.m. June 8 at his residence, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Police were called to the residence after the victim’s sister reported Maines assaulted her sister. The sister told police that Maines left the residence completely naked in an unknown direction.
When police arrived at the residence, they saw that the victim, visibly pregnant, was bleeding from the back of her head. She reportedly refused to answer any questions.
Police talked to the victim’s brother-in-law who said that couple live in their basement and he could hear them arguing. He said that he could hear her screaming his name and asking for help. He said when he got to the basement he saw Maines on top of the victim and it appeared he was punching or slapping her in the face, the affidavit said. The brother-in-law reported that when he yelled at Maines, Maines came at him and pushed him against the wall and then turned around, grabbed the victim and threw her to the ground. He reported that Maines was naked and left the residence.
Maines was located sleeping in the back seat of a van. When ordered out of the vehicle, he became aggressive toward police and had to be physically taken into custody and placed in the patrol vehicle.
His supervised bail was set at $20,000.
