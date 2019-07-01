WEEDVILLE — A man wanted on warrants in the state of Florida was recently charged in the assault of a Ridgway State Police officer.
Thomas Patrick Ackroyd, 37, of Force, was charged with a second-degree felony count of aggravated assault June 18.
Ridgway State Police were dispatched to 254 Hemlock Avenue in Weedville for a welfare check the evening of June 18. Police discovered the occupant, Ackroyd, was wanted on warrants in the state of Florida for allegedly assaulting law enforcement officers, driving under the influence and grand theft, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The sheriff’s office of Santa Rosa County, Florida, confirmed Ackroyd’s warrants for arrest. He was taken into custody and placed in the back of a patrol car. While on his way back to the Ridgway State Police station, Ackroyd allegedly became combative, spitting all over the vehicle and kicking the back of the passenger seat, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police zip-tied his legs and placed a spit sock over his head, according to the affidavit. They then reportedly pulled over and requested a cage car for Ackroyd’s transportation. Upon Ackroyd’s exiting the car, he fell to the ground three times on purpose. When police attempted to help him up, he allegedly head butted the officer, causing redness and swelling on the officer’s left cheek.
Ackroyd is confined in the Elk County Jail. His preliminary hearing will be held at 3:30 p.m. July 16 at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob of St. Marys.