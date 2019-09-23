JOHNSONBURG — A Johnsonburg man will face his preliminary hearing Wednesday for allegedly threatening his neighbor with a knife.
Roman Nieves, 63, of Johnsonburg, is charged with making terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, harassment and simple assault, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin’s office Aug. 8.
The Johnsonburg Police Department was dispatched to the area of 409 2nd Ave. for an assault in progress Aug. 8, where one man allegedly had a baseball bat, and the other, a knife.
According to the victim, who was carrying the baseball bat, he and Nieves were in the midst of an ongoing dispute about Nieves’ dog coming onto the victim’s property, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Nieves was reportedly driving his vehicle down the road when he stopped and confronted the victim about a Facebook post. The men got in a verbal argument, and Nieves allegedly got out of the vehicle and shoved the victim in the chest, and the victim shoved him back.
Nieves allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened to stab the victim, which is when he went inside and retrieved the baseball bat, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Nieves allegedly kept trying to harm the man.
Nieves reportedly told police he did initiate both the verbal and physical arguments. The knife was seized as evidence, according to the affidavit.
Nieves’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 25 at Martin’s office.