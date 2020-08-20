Scott Howard Lee Robison, 36, of Clearfield, who broke into the Pennsylvania Grain Processing ethanol plant and ransacked the break room allegedly while under the influence of methamphetamine, was given a state prison sentence by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman Monday at sentencing court.
Robison pleaded guilty to criminal trespass-break into structure, a felony of the third degree; disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree; and was sentenced to serve nine months to two years in state prison.
The probation department recommended a minimum of nine months incarceration and Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue said she believes the probation department’s recommendation takes into account Robison had violated his bail three times
His attorney, Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office, said because of bail violations, Robison accumulated significant time credit in jail and said his client is asking for a county sentence instead of being sent to state prison because he has employment opportunities in the area once he is paroled from the jail, and has some medical conditions that Robison doesn’t believe would be addressed at the state level.
“I accept full responsibility for the crimes I committed,” Robison said.
He said a county sentence would allow him to receive credit for all the time he has thus far spent in jail. Robison said he has seven months of jail time in and he said he has a job opportunity at a local employer.
He also made arrangements to be in a drug rehabilitation program through the Community Guidance Center.
Jessica Shirey testified on behalf of the defendant and she said she believes Robison has become a changed person since the incident.
Ammerman said he gave Robison a state prison sentence because he had previous stints in state prison in 2015 and 2018.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 8, 2019 at 8:19 p.m., Clearfield Borough police were dispatched to Bigler Avenue and E. 8th Street for a report of a male who had jumped into an elderly female’s vehicle and was last seen running toward the PGP ethanol plant.
Upon arrival, a witness flagged down police and reported that Robison was in a white pickup truck belonging to another male and was inside the ethanol plant.
Police located Robison inside the fenced in area of the ethanol plant and he was banging his head off the steering wheel, causing the horn to go off, according to the affidavit.
Robison’s motions were also twitchy and jerky as police handcuffed him.
Police asked Robison if he used any illegal substances and Robison said he used methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
Robison was unable to stand or walk on his own and was transported by ambulance to Penn Highlands Clearfield.
While in the ambulance Robison began yelling, “They are going to shoot and stab me,” and, “Officer, shoot them, they are coming after me,” according to the affidavit.
Upon arrival at the hospital, Robison had to be restrained by several police officers and hospital staff, the affidavit said.
Police returned to the ethanol plant and discovered Robison had ransacked the break room. Food, dishes, pots and pans were found scattered about and the cabinets were open. Robison ripped off a heavy duty doorknob off a door, and Robison’s sneaker was also found on the floor, police said.
Robison also entered a pickup truck and rummaged through the glove box.
Police spoke to the two witnesses who flagged them down outside of the ethanol plant.
They said Robison entered a female’s vehicle while she was cleaning it and tried to put it into gear, but couldn’t because the vehicle was turned off.
Robison then exited the car and went into the middle of Bigler Avenue and began directing traffic.
He then jumped the fence at the PGP plant and got into a white pickup truck, according to the affidavit.
In addition to the prison sentence, Ammerman fined Robison $1 plus costs, he is prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances without prior permission from the probation department, and was ordered to have no contact with the victims and to not enter onto PGP property.
For the criminal mischief and disorderly conduct charges Robison received a $1 fine plus costs and one year concurrent probation for each charge.