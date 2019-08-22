RIDGWAY — Ridgway State Police reportedly have found that a man who fired a gun near Sandy Beach Park’s recreation area Aug. 14 was under the influence of alcohol and in possession of marijuana.
Adam Jones, 40, of Ridgway, is charged with prohibited possession of a firearm, fleeing police, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and several other traffic violations, according to charges filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office.
Police received reports of someone firing a gun from a white Cadillac near Sandy Beach Park Aug. 14. Before arriving on scene, police attempted to stop Jones on the roadway, but he reportedly ignored them and sped past, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
After a pursuit, Jones allegedly got out of the car on Cherry Avenue and fled on foot, eventually being apprehended in a wooden area.
During interactions with Jones, police reportedly noted an odor of alcohol on him. His eyes were also glassy and bloodshot, and his speech was slurred, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
While conducting a search of Jones, police reportedly found marijuana in his pocket and a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun was also discovered 200 yards south of Cherry Avenue. Jones is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possession of a firearm.
Jones is confined in the Elk County Jail and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 28 at Martin’s office.