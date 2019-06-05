A Luthersburg man and Rockton woman have been charged in connection with using methamphetamine during a birthday party for their 15-year-old son, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On May 30, state police in DuBois charged Mark Andrew Hartzfeld, 35, 42 Luthersburg Rockton Road, Luthersburg, and Sarah Ann Torrell, 33, of 118 Short Cut Road, Rockton, with 11 misdemeanor counts each of criminal conspiracy, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors in connection with a party at Hartzfeld’s residence on Jan. 18.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the two allegedly injected methamphetamine in the bathroom of the residence during the birthday party. They are accused of leaving bloody tissues and needles in the bathroom, exposing the children to the substance. Torrell is also accused of providing marijuana to her son to share with the other children.
On Jan. 23, state police began an investigation after being contacted by a school resource officer at the DuBois Area Middle School about the discovery of a party that was held within the jurisdiction of state police. The SRO provided a copy of a photo taken by one of the students at the party. The photo showed a trash can with bloody tissues and opened alcohol swabs, the affidavit said.
State police and Hartzfeld’s parole agent then went to Hartzfeld’s residence and interviewed him. Hartzfeld reportedly told them the party was for his 15-year-old son and approximately eight or nine young people attended, in addition to three of Hartzfeld’s other children. Most of the children were picked up by Torrell in DuBois and brought to the residence, while a few were dropped off by their parents. The children stayed all night and had access to the entire house but mostly remained in the main living room and upstairs, the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, Hartzfeld admitted that sometime during the night he and Torrell went to the ground floor bathroom and injected themselves with about one-half gram of methamphetamine. He told police that when they left the bathroom, some of the children went in there.
Hartzfeld also said he later found the children smoking marijuana, the affidavit said. He said, according to the affidavit, he asked Torrell about it and she told him she purchased it and gave it to their son.
According to the affidavit, several of the children were interviewed. One said Hartzfeld and Torrell were in the ground floor bathroom for a very long time. After they came out, the child reportedly said he could smell bleach and alcohol pads. He also admitted that the children at the party were smoking marijuana.
Another child reportedly said they could smell cleaning supplies, alcohol pads and Febreeze in the bathroom after the couple came out of it, the affidavit said. She reportedly told officers she saw bloody tissues and open alcohol wipes in the trash can and took pictures of it, the affidavit said.
The affidavit also said another child interviewed said he smoked marijuana and also took four pills, which kept him awake and two that made him sleep. He reportedly did not know the names of the pills and does not remember who gave them to him, the affidavit said.
Another child said she was picked up by Torrell, who allegedly told the child she had marijuana, the affidavit said, and when they got to the party everyone smoked marijuana.
The affidavit said during an interview with Hartzfeld’s and Torrell’s son, he told police he smoked marijuana with the others. He told the police that he purchased the marijuana from a “random person” at a local convenience store and denied that his mother gave it to him. He denied that his mother did drugs, but said his dad did, the affidavit said.
When interviewed by the police, Torrell stated that she was in the bathroom with Hartzfeld but that she did not do any drugs. She said that her children know about her past and that she had done drugs. She said she was upset that children are saying she was doing drugs when they did not see her doing anything, the affidavit said. The affidavit said Torrell denied supplying marijuana at the party and told the police that “she knows she is not the strictest mom but she would never get them stuff like that and put them in harm’s way, especially to do it in front of her.”
The defendants’ preliminary hearings are scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 28 at Ford’s office.