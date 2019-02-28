A ‘Pot O’ Gold’ Antique and Appraisal Fair — the first event of 2019 for the Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group — was announced at Wednesday’s Coffee and Commerce event.
The event will be from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Parkside Community Center, 120 Park Ave., DuBois.
Antique appraisals will be available for $5 per item or 3 for $10. Appraisers are Southside Pickers of DuBois, Pat Errigo Auctioneer and Appraiser, Ben Rossi Jewelers, and coin appraiser Dwayne Test.
“This is a good fundraiser for us, it’s always fun,” said DDRG Manager Dan Bowman. “You can bring any kind of antiques that you have at your home if you want them appraised. I know we had a lot of interest last year. There were lots of people here between those hours.”
Terry Khoury, who is the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging coordinator of Mission Advancement and Public Relations, said that she and Errigo talked about possibly doing a follow-up event to the appraisal. There could possibly be an auction for people who may want to sell something that was appraised at the upcoming appraisal fair, she said.
“I like that idea,” said Bowman, adding that he would make a note of it.
Music, food and fun will also be available at the fair.
For more information call 371-3064.
Facebook Workshop
Bowman also announced that the DDRG, in partnership with the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce and the Clarion Small Business Development Corp., will host a Facebook Workshop March 28 for business owners.
“It’s for those who feel like they need to expand their knowledge about Facebook and feel they are not reaching their full capacity out of their social media marketing,” said Bowman.
The workshop will be from 5-7 p.m. at the DuBois Diner, 150 W. DuBois Ave., DuBois. Jeanne Best, social media specialist at Ask Me, will be the workshop presenter.
“We’re excited we can partner with the chamber on it because of the amount of businesses between the downtown who are chamber members and who aren’t, as well as the other businesses in the area and outside the area as well because it can definitely benefit,” said Bowman.
Magic Show
Telemarketing has begun for a spring magic show to be held April 13 from 2-4:30 p.m. at the DuBois Area Middle School auditorium. This is a long-standing annual show that folks young and old enjoy, said Bowman.
This fundraising show helps support the projects, programs and events of the Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group. For more information, call Bowman at 814-371-3064.
Spring Cleanup
Bowman announced that the 16th annual Spring Cleanup will take place April 27 in the city.
More information will be available about the cleanup at a later date, he said.
“I should have our newsletter out in March,” said Bowman. “It’ll be coming around the next time we have Coffee and Commerce next month. We’re looking forward to many different things coming up in June through the summer, but I think this is a good start for us coming up in 2019.”
