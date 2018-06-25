FALLS CREEK — The DuBois Regional Airport is not at risk of losing its Essential Air Service Program contrary to various media reports, according to Manager Bob Shaffer.
Every two years, the EAS goes out for bid to select an airline to service the DuBois Regional Airport, Shaffer said in an interview Friday with the Courier Express.
“The DuBois Regional Airport has the opportunity to give their recommendation of who they would like to have serve the airport for that two-year period,” Shaffer said. “That airline collects those dollars from the federal DOT, and they provide the service.”
“As a caveat to collecting those dollars and serving the airport, when federal deregulation happened and Essential Air Service was started, there were a couple of caveats put in the EAS regulation that said you have to have 10 enplanements a day, and you have to be at $200 per seat,” Shaffer said.
If an airport goes over that, then they have to request a waiver, he said.
“That’s the second process that we went through this year. As the process is moving along, that waiver request that we currently just did was for the time period of Oct. 1 of 2016 until Sept. 30 of 2017,” Shaffer said. “During that time period, we still had another airline, Silver Airways. We had them for three months. That was part of our waiver letter to the federal DOT, because we were still going to Washington Dulles. The fares were a little bit higher, and people weren’t being responsive to that.”
In 2017, when Southern Airways Express became DUJ’s EAS, they had a little bit of a slow start, Shaffer said.
“That was all part of our waiver process,” he said. “This isn’t current. We’re a year behind, and it’s just the process. It’s nobody’s fault. Nobody’s doing anything wrong. It’s the process of how it all flows.”
As Shaffer reported earlier Friday during the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority meeting, DUJ is doing much, much better than it had been.
