FALLS CREEK — Line painting has been completed at the DuBois Regional Airport, according to Manager Bob Shaffer.
“The lines have been painted, the roadway has been painted, the parking lot lines have been painted, the front curb loading zones have been painted,” Shaffer said at last week’s Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority meeting.
“And it was done on a timely basis,” said Shaffer. “The contract called for an Oct. 1 painting, and we in fact had that. I think Pat (Doksa) did a nice job overall. We’re very pleased and have actually had a couple of comments on it.”
Shaffer noted that Doksa, who is the owner of The Flight Deck restaurant at the airport, has a credit on his rental.
“The intent was to help him with the restaurant rental, as we move through this difficult COVID situation,” said Shaffer.
“So everything turned out as we expected it would,” said Shaffer. “It was done just a little bit later than what I think we all had hoped it would, but it’s done and we’ve been able to enjoy it with this beautiful fall weather we’ve had.”
Shaffer noted that the parking lot spaces were original from 2008 when the parking lot was done.
“The roadway lines had been updated, but the parking lot lines had never been updated since 2008,” said Shaffer.
The line painting was about a $7,000 project.
The authority was updated on the plans to dispose of the old T-hangar.
“Since our last meeting when we talked about this and authorized it, we’ve actually found another contractor that’s interested, and, I believe, at a more significantly reduced rate from when we had talked,” said Shaffer. “But I don’t have anything formal from him. So I’m not prepared to discuss that this morning. But if we move forward, all it’s going to do is save the authority money on that. And the contractor that has showed interest here recently is prepared to do it for the month of December.”
Something Shaffer said he has learned through the whole process is that the airport is required to get a demolition permit and to determine if there’s any asbestos in the building, “which I can assure you, there is not.”
“We also need to determine if any of the paint is lead-based,” said Shaffer. “And so we’re working with a company right now that in fact did a test just this week, and that’s out at the lab to determine if it’s lead paint. I’ll just tell you all that it was built between 1960 and 1962, so use your imagination. But we’ll see what the results are when they come back from the lab.”