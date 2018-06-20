DuBOIS — Sandy Township Manager Dave Monella praised berm mowing that was conducted by the public works department this spring.
“If you haven’t see the berm mowing that’s been done... Well, I’m sure you have, driving around the township, take a look at it,” Monella said at Monday’s meeting. “It’s absolutely fantastic this year it seems. So thanks to those guys.”
Monella also said the tree trimming that has been done has “really opened it up.”
“It would be so nice to take on even more of that but, unfortunately, we go as far as we can go but it’s looking real good also,” Monella said.
In his monthly report, Public Works Director Matt Cook reported on the following departments:
Road Department
The crew finished the street sweeping for the spring cleanup of anti-skid.
Also:
- Finished cutting brush with the boom mower and installed the berm mower for grass cutting.
- Cleaned ditches and storm drain inlets on the Clear Run Road, Quarry Avenue and Oklahoma area.
- Used the bucket truck and wood chipper to cut overhangs in the Clear Run area.
- Installed a concrete catch basin and 40 feet of 12-inch plastic pipe on Smithfield Street.
- Installed two concrete catch basins and 40 feet of 12-inch plastic pipe on Wilson Avenue.
Water and Sewer Dept.
- The crew will be flushing water lines in the next couple of weeks.
- They continue to take daily master water meter readings, samples at the Slab Run Sewer Plant and responding to PA 1 Calls.
- Performed routine maintenance at the Sewer Plant and the Main Street Pump Stations.
- Hauled sludge from the plant and repaired the scrapers in the bottom of the tank.
- They continue working on inflow and infiltration repairs on the Sanitary Sewer System concentrating mainly on issues with the manholes.
- Cleaned and used the camera on the sewer line on Smithfield Street.
Building and Grounds
The DuBois YMCA Summer Program began June 5 and will run through Aug. 3 at the Sandy Township Park.
Two part-time summer employees started working the first week of June.
Placed top soil and seeded the township property on Oklahoma-Salem Road where the crew removed the dead pine trees last winter.
Grass mowing at the Sandy Township Park and properties is keeping the crew very busy.
Police Chief’s Report
Police Chief Don Routch said as part of the Community Policing Project, the department and Beacon Light are co-sponsoring a program called, “Have A Donut with a Cop,” at Oklahoma Elementary School. He said it is part of a summer program that gives the kids a chance to meet a policeman. One has been held and a safety program was conducted with that as well. The next one will be July 12.
The department and the DuBois City Police held an Active Shooter Response at the DuBois Area High School on Tuesday and Wednesday. It included four hours of classroom instruction for officers and a tactical instruction in the school. The DuBois Area School District School Police Officers also participated.
Routch said the department also received its new police car June 11.
“It was put right into service that day,” Routch said.
Resident Comment
“I see there’s some streamlining car counters up there on the road and I was wondering if you guys knew what was going on or if you have any information?” said John Tapper of Platt Road.
“We did talk to PennDOT (state Department of Transportation) about it last week and they are just doing a traffic count on Platt Road,” said Monella.
“Again? Last time they were out we had a big problem,” said Tapper.
“Honestly, John, there’s nothing going on with this. They are doing a study,” Monella said.
“They sent us a letter some time ago and said they were going to be doing counts on several local roads. Just to let people know they weren’t a speed trap. It’s been something they’ve been working on,” said Bowser.
“If there’s any more to the traffic count than what they told us, we don’t know it yet. But they just wanted to get a local count,” Monella said.
