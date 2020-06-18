ST. MARYS — City of St. Marys Manager Tim Pearson and Mayor Lou Radkowski each gave reports on an array of topics at this week’s meeting.
Pearson said he does not anticipate seeing any major operational impacts due to COVID-19 in the 2020 budget, but expects long-term effects from loss of revenue in the 2020-2021 budget.
As of June 8, City Hall is open to the public, Pearson adds, but practicing safe precautions. The city is also revamping its website to make information more accessible.
The council approved resolution 20-11, addressing the disposal of city records. Pearson said the cleaning out of City Hall happened during the shutdown, where all kinds of old audio cassettes and records were discovered.
Every fifth year, Pearson said the city will be resurfacing all of the roads that had a base repair throughout the previous four years — a 1.4 million dollar project. The bid was awarded to New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. in the amount of $1,213,884.
The council appointed Seth Higgins to the city’s planning commission. Mayor Lou Radkowski informed everyone there are vacancies on the planning commission, zoning hearing board, municipal authority, youth activities commission, St. Marys Municipal Airport authority, police civil service commission and recreation board.
Councilman Chris Pletcher noted a class recently graduated from the Leadership Elk and Cameron Counties program.
“That would be a good resource to tap into for these seats,” he said.
Radkowski noted that himself, Councilman Andrew Mohney and Pletcher all participated in the LEC program, which is accepting applications for next year.
Radkowski, a member of the North Central Task Force, said St. Marys is still under its emergency declaration and awaiting more guidance from the state.
The task force is still participating in a status/update call once a week, Radkowski said. He commended Community and Development Economic Coordinator Tina Gradizzi for allocating for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds and local businesses.
He also addressed Penn Highlands Healthcare statements made last week about COVID-19 cases spiking in the area, noting the state’s numbers weren’t aligning with local ones.
“I’m trusting the hospital and their guidance on that, and how it’s affecting our local community,” he said.