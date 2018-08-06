DuBOIS — Manda Shaw will be the recipient of this year’s Silver Ribbon Award, according to Greater DuBois Area Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Executive Director Jodi August.
The Silver Ribbon Award was established by the Chamber in recognition of a man or woman who has attained a proud level of professionalism, said August.
The recipient of the Silver Ribbon Award must meet each point of the specified criteria. He or she must:
Actively and generously mentor others in attainment of their professional excellence and leadership skills;
Demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in his/her own life, business, or profession;
Provide valuable community service by volunteering time and energy to improving the quality of life for others.
“Congratulations Manda Shaw, our most deserving nominee,” said August.
The DuBois Chamber will host the Silver Ribbon Award luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 20 at 11:30 a.m. at the DuBois Country Club.
If a company would like to be a sponsor for this event, they are asked to contact the Greater DuBois Chamber office by calling 371-5010 or email dacc@duboispachamber.com.
Last year’s Silver Ribbon Award recipient was Carol Foltz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.