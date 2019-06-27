BROCKWAY — The Brockway Fourth of July Committee is proud to announce that Cecilia Jayne Manno has been named the 53rd Annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July Queen.
The Old Fashioned Fourth of July Queen has been a long standing tradition in the community where a graduating senior presides over the all of the festivities of the celebration, according to committee member, Janice Bart.
“Each year the committee accepts applicants from a 16- through 20-year old Brockway Area School District resident and evaluates the submissions to see who most aligns with the values of the Old Fashioned Fourth of July,” said Bart. “Each year, the queen is an outstanding student who gives of themselves to her community, school and church, participates in various extracurricular activities, and has many accolades and achievements.”
This year, the committee had a very difficult task selecting the queen due to such a pool of special applicants who sought the title, said Bart.
“It is with great pleasure that the committee announces that the 2019 Miss Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July Queen is Cecilia Jayne Manno,” said Bart.
Manno is the 18-year-old-daughter of James and Jacqueline Manno.
She is a 2019 graduate of Brockway Area School District and served as the valedictorian of her graduating class. She plans to attend Northland College studying Sustainable Community development.
While in college, Manno was in the National Honor Society and received the Dale Carnegie Highest Achievement Award. In school, she was involved in the marching band, drama club, ski club, Envirothon, was a school board student representative and in the social studies club. She also was involved in Model UN, and on both the academic and math competition teams.
Miss Brockway, Cecili Manno, will be crowned on July 3 at 6:45 PM at the American Legion Theater in the Park Stage by last year’s queens, Lydia Holt and Lizzy Gankosky. The crowning will take place just prior to the Cavaliers Italian Band, which starts at 7 p.m.
The events are free and it is recommended that those attending bring a lawn chair.