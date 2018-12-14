DuBOIS — Lady residents of Christ the King Manor enjoyed a holiday makeover last week, during which they were prettied and primped to their heart’s content.
The “Day of Beauty” was held at the West Long Avenue nursing home Dec. 7, where more than 30 women enjoyed getting their nails painted and having their makeup done, said DuBois volunteer Judy Smith.
Smith, for whom photography is a hobby, took glamour photos of the women in front of the Manor’s Christmas tree after their makeovers. Some wore Santa hats, reindeer antlers or scarves as they smiled for their close up.
“All of us went to lunch afterward, and it’s pretty unanimous that we enjoy it as much as the ladies do,” Smith said. “It’s so much fun to make them laugh and smile.”
The “Day of Beauty” included volunteers from Merle Norman of DuBois, the “Crzy Girls Book Club” and four women from the “Roads to Recovery” program, Smith said, as well as some CTKM staff members who helped.
Smith said she printed each resident’s photo and gave her a copy to keep. The CTKM activities director told her some of residents don’t smile a lot, and it was nice to “see them happy” that day.
It is important to the CTKM staff to make sure residents always feel important, and that the ladies feel beautiful. The facility has a regular salon open to residents, where they can have their hair done by stylists.
Through several outlets, CTKM gives seniors the chance to socialize with peers and volunteers, ensuring they stay mentally active.
For more information, visit www.christthekingmanor.org.
