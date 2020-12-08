JOHNSONBURG — The Community Education Center’s DISCOVER Partnership collaborated with the Elk-Cameron County Penn State Extension 4H to recognize National Manufacturing Day during the month of October through their 3rd annual STEM Career Showcase.
The STEM Career Showcase was designed to introduce fifth-grade students to careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and help address the critical demand for skilled manufacturing labor. Utilizing Google Slides, the showcase focused on careers in the following manufacturing industries: powdered metals; wood, paper and printing; oil and gas production; electrical contacts and components, agriculture, and textiles and clothing.
Fifth graders from Elk and Cameron county schools participated in the virtual event. Teachers were provided a toolkit with a pre- and post-lesson that included videos and worksheets.
According to Marcia Raubenstrauch, Ridgway FSG STEM teacher, “The Google site is amazing and because I teach students on a six day cycle this site is allowing me this year to do a whole unit on manufacturing. I believe in light of COVID the virtual session was wonderful for the students to learn from someone other than the teacher.”
Each school was partnered with a local manufacturer who connected with the class during a live, virtual session via Zoom. The company reps shared information about their company, products and career opportunities. Each session included a hands-on activity that related to the company industry.
Participating elementary schools included Cameron County, Johnsonburg, Ridgway, South St. Marys, St. Marys Catholic and St. Leos. This year’s guest educators and manufacturing representatives included Natalie Aiello, Elk-Cameron PSU Extension 4H; Evan DeLong from the Elk County Conservation District, Stephanie Stoughton from Domtar, Bill Buhite from Allegheny Contracting, Ryan Magaro from Rich Valley Apiary, Rachel Gilmore from Sew Wicked, Jason Gabler from Advantage Metal Powders and a team of employees from Contact Technologies. The classroom teacher lead a post reflection activity after the event for the students to assess if manufacturing would be a fit for their future career.
This event was coordinated by the Community Education Center’s (CEC) DISCOVER Partnership and Elk-Cameron PSU 4H and sponsored by the Stackpole Hall Foundation, The Mee Foundation and Workforce Solutions for North Central PA Business Education Partnership Grant from PA Department of Labor and Industry. Companies interested in hosting students for future programs are encouraged to contact the CEC.