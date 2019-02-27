BIG RUN — An upcoming Jefferson County craft show will raise funds to support Big Run’s “centerpiece of town.”
The March Craft Show will be held Saturday, March 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Big Run War Memorial on East Main Street.
Christine Fox, vice president of the Big Run War Memorial committee, said the craft show was started in 2015.
So far, there are about 40 vendors participating, Fox said, including those who travel from other areas.
“We do have quite a few Big Run vendors,” she said. “They can showcase their products and get out and about and talk to other people.”
Big Run Mayor of 37 years Joe Buterbaugh, the longest-serving mayor in Jefferson County, said the War Memorial building holds more than 70 years of history, and is a meeting place for community members, town council, basketball players, wedding parties, veterans and others to enjoy fellowship.
The BRWM organization was started to raise funds for building renovations, Fox said, instead of all responsibilities being put upon the Big Run Borough Council.
Some vendors include Cindy Lou’s Pretzels, Tupperware, Scentsy and sweet treats.
The event is also a way to give local organizations a platform to distribute resources, such as the Big Run Volunteer Fire Department and BRANCHH — Big Run Area New Community Helping Hands — will be collecting monetary and food donations.
The March Craft Show typically brings about 100-150 people into Big Run, Fox says.
“It’s very important, (since) the more people support our fundraisers, the more money we raise toward renovating the building,” she said. “The War Memorial is a huge asset to the town.”
Some recent renovations to the BRWM building include the kitchen, restrooms and improved lighting. Officials are considering renovating the stage as well.
Vendors who are interested must submit forms by March 2. Those interested in participating can message the BRWM Facebook page or call Fox at 814-952-1538.
The Big Run “Spring Peepers Banquet,” in its 26th year, is also held that weekend on March 17.
