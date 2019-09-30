MARIENVILLE — Marienville celebrated fall over the weekend with the community’s annual Oktoberfest on the town square.
The celebration is a weekend long event with craft and food vendors set up for the whole weekend, and plenty of family friendly fun to be had in the streets.
The celebration was kicked off with the Vesper Service at the Marienville Presbyterian Church Thursday evening. Craft and food vendors opened their stands Friday evening and were available during the street dance.
Saturday was a busy day for the town square as it filled with families and community members enjoying the full day of activities before the parade. Children took rides around the town square in a barrel train in between the fun games and activities scheduled for them.
A children’s sawdust pile was sponsored by the U.S. Forest Service. The children’s bike races took place at 1 p.m., with children of all ages lining up at the fire hall to try to be the fastest rider in town. Many children staged practice races earlier in the day, building excitement for the actual race time.
After the children’s bike races were the tractor races, a town favorite which always draws a large crowd. Many of the racers put a lot of hard work into their tractor, and take these races very seriously.
Some small games were played in front of the music stage in between the races and the parade. Children gathered to play pumpkin bowling, and have a corn husking challenge. The street was full of corn husks, and plenty of contest winners by the time the parade was ready.
At 4 p.m. the main road was shut down, and lined with families waiting for candy. Many fire trucks made their spot in the parade known by running their sirens all the way through town.
The celebration came to a close on Sunday with a church service held in the town square sponsored by the Marienville United Methodist church. The craft and food vendors were open for one final day, and a car show was sponsored by the Marienville Volunteer Fire Company.