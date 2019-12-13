BROOKVILLE — A Michigan man is faces possession of drug paraphernalia charges after being pulled over for not having license plate lights.
The Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Joseph Stanley Sroka III, 22, of Dearborn, Michigan, on Dec. 2 including two counts of possession of marijuana, four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and charges for having no rear lights.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, an officer was sitting at Crayon Castle Daycare on West Main Street when he saw a vehicle drive past with no license plate lights. He pulled out behind the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop.
During the stop, the driver told the officer they were passing through on the way to Niagara Falls for the weekend. While talking with Sroka and the driver, the officer allegedly smelled marijuana from inside the vehicle. When he asked the two who had marijuana, Sroka allegedly admitted to having a pipe with him.
The officer had the two exit the vehicle so he could search the car and Sroka. While searching Sroka he reportedly found a brown glass pipe that was used to smoke marijuana, in Sroka’s pants pocket. He admitted to knowing it was not legal to have the pipe.
According to the affidavit, when he searched the car the officer also found marijuana in the center console that the two had told him about. The officer also allegedly found a grinder and another glass pipe. Sroka then told the officer there was another grinder in the back, which he was also able to find.
Sroka allegedly admitted all the items were his, so the driver was allowed to return to the vehicle. Since Sroka is an out of state resident, the magistrate did not hold him in jail on the charges. The charges were sent to him through the mail.
Sroka has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 7 with Magisterial Judge Greg Bazylak.