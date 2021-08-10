PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Marion Center man is facing charges for an alleged Protection From Abuse (PFA) violation during which he entered a woman’s apartment.
Punxsutawney Borough police filed charges against Gary Wayne Banks, 32, of Marion Center, including criminal trespass –third-degree felony; harassment, defiant trespass after actual communication, and disorderly conduct –all third-degree misdemeanors.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the victim called 911 to report Banks broke into her apartment, violating a PFA order. She told police she saw him at her front door, and he asked to come into her apartment.
She allegedly told him he cannot come in, then saw him pull on the locked door and gain entry into the apartment.
The victim allegedly repeatedly told him to leave her apartment or she would call the police.
Banks then allegedly called the victim several names. She then dialed 911 while once again telling him to leave her apartment.
He then left the apartment and went to a vehicle parked in the victim’s driveway, according to the affidavit.
Banks has waived his right to a preliminary hearing with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.