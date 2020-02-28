PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Marion Center woman died and two other area residents were seriously injured as a result of a two-vehicle accident at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on Route 119, north of Wachob Road, Young Township, Jefferson County, according to state police in Punxsutawney.
Mildred L. McAfee, 81, a passenger in one of the vehicles, sustained fatal injuries. One driver, Clyde E. McKee, 93, Punxsutawney, and the other driver, James R. McAfee, 80, Marion Center, sustained serious injuries and were both taken to UPMC Altoona.
Police said the crash occurred as McKee was driving a 2008 Ford Ranger north on a straight stretch of the highway when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled across the double yellow lines into the southbound lane and onto the west berm.
As the Ford veered back into the southbound lane, James McAfee’s 2007 Buick Lacrosse was traveling south and attempted to avoid the collision by entering the northbound lane.
The Ford came into collision with the Buick at the 1 o’clock position, the police said. After the impact, the Ford rotated clockwise and landed on its left side in the middle of the road facing southwest. The Buick landed facing south on the east berm.
All occupants were wearing seatbelts.
Assisting at the scene were Jefferson County EMS, State Medevac, Life Flight, Elk Run Fire Department, Lindsey Fire Co., Punxsutawney Central Fire Department and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Both vehicles sustained disabling front end damage.
The police said the investigation of the accident is continuing.