FALLS CREEK — Marketing objectives and goals for the DuBois Regional Airport were presented at Friday’s Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority meeting.
Marketing Committee Chairman Joe Varacallo said the committee narrowed down some of its goals as it continues to work with Magnus Marketing of DuBois.
In order of priority, those goals include:
- Increase passengers with commercial service.
- Naming rights.
- Increase fuel sales.
- Maintenance service for private aviation, Southern Airways Express partner.
- Developing awareness plan for community support.
Regarding the last goal, Varacallo said there are still people who are thinking in the past.
“Things are improving, but sometimes in communities, good news is slow to get out, and bad news hangs around way, way too long,” Varacallo said.
He said some ideas on which the committee is working include Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats (SWOT).
Items highlighted as strengths include: Free parking; reliability of Southern flights now; cheap flights to Pittsburgh and Baltimore; American Airlines Interline agreement and a restaurant with high quality food and inexpensive drinks.
Weaknesses of the airport include prior public negative perception and no rental car hub, Varacallo said.
Opportunities discussed by Varacallo include: naming rights to brand airport, signage on highway, $100 plane tickets, controlling and telling the story: earned, paid owned media; social media exists today and Smartphones; publicity to tell the stories that aren’t told; website blog.
Threats could include Essential Air Service funding; Southern sale or name change; local support; and competition price wars.
The strategy serves two purposes:
— To capture the current state of play in the known market space, which allows users to clearly see the factors that the industry competes on and where the competition currently invests.
— To propel users to action by reorienting their focus from competitors to alternatives and from customers to non customers of the industry.
Targeted areas in order of priority are the tri-county radius around DuBois, Clearfield, St. Marys, Punxsutawney and Brookville. Secondary areas include further along the edges of Clarion, Philipsburg. Long-term targeted areas to explore include Centre and Venango counties and perhaps southern New York state.
