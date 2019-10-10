BROCKWAY — Responding to resident complaints about odors from a dumpster behind Martin’s Bilo, the store’s owner told the borough council last week that he and his employees “want to be good neighbors.”
Bilo Owner John Martino said the problem has been ongoing, but the issue did not surface that long ago.
“We’ve been here since 1963 and we just started having problems,” Martino said.
Residents who live behind Bilo said they have been dealing with the issue for many years. At the meeting, they read zoning ordinances about “noxious odors” and also offered suggestions, such as keeping meat in the freezer until the day garbage will be collected.
The residents added that children have vomited due to the smell. They said they have called Bilo, asking the store to close the dumpster, but there is also liquid oozing out of it. In warmer months, they say the smell is so bad they do not want to go into their own garages.
Martino said that the residents have called, and he has dealt with the issue, but he has also suggested that they close the lid themselves if his employees forget.
“I have 30 people working for me,” he said. “Sometimes they forget to close the lid. They (residents) call me, I call the store, and we do what we can. I did have to block one person’s number on my phone because of how often they called. I tell them to call the store and let them know.”
The ooze, Martino added, was not meat, but ice cream. The freezer failed recently, and Martino lost entire batches of ice cream. They cleaned out the freezer and called Advanced Disposal to empty the dumpster an extra time, but when he came back after the weekend, it was still full. He called Advanced and they said they would check the truck cameras.
“We dispose of meat in plastic bags,” he said. “It doesn’t ooze, but it can smell on a hot day. The liquid was likely the ice cream.”
Martino added that he, at his own expense, has been trying to correct the issue.
“The dumpster gets pulled Monday night,” he said. “On Tuesday, we bleach the whole thing. Then we use a deodorizer that looks like cat litter. We also try to keep the lid closed.”
Martino said using the deodorizer is something he initiated three weeks ago. He uses it twice a week. Usually, the garbage does not overflow the dumpster, but if he needs to have Advanced Disposal pull the dumpster more often, he will.
“It’s our responsibility to do whatever we can to make this right, but the whole area is zoned commercial,” he said.
Martino said he will talk with Advanced Disposal about options. He said that the smell issues did not start until a new style of dumpster was brought in after Advanced got new trucks. The dumpster works with those trucks, but the old dumpsters did not create cause for complaints. In the meantime, Martino said neighbors can keep calling the store whenever the lid is open.
“We want to be good neighbors,” he said. “If you look at the rest of my operation, you’ll see that we’re very neat and very put-together.”