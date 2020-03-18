BROCKWAY — Mary Kay Palazzo has joined the team of resident artists at the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology as the new metals artist.
Palazzo earned her bachelor of fine arts degree at Kent State University graduating Cum Laude with a major in Crafts and a concentration in jewelry and metals, and minor in nonprofit studies.
She has always had a love for art, but was planning to focus on 2-D mediums like painting when she began working toward her degree. That changed when she took an introduction to metals class, something to which she had never been exposed in high school.
“I like that it's a very active medium.There's a lot of different processes that you are very physically involved with,” Palazzo said. “I still like painting and drawing... but it's not as participatory.”
She likes that much planning and understanding the order of steps to take is required when working with metals. She said there is a very specific order to complete steps to bring a piece together.
“I really gravitate more toward applications of color, like powder color or enameling and a lot of heavily fabricated stuff. I like a nice challenge,” Palazzo said.
When there are multiple soldering operations necessary, it takes planning to know which to complete and when. She said she has to be thoughtful about how she's approaching the project.
When Palazzo began looking for a residency she was hoping to find one that would involve teaching. She learned about the BCAT program through a friend and thought it was perfect.
Palazzo moved to Brockway from the Cleveland area in late January, about a month after she applied for the residency. She wanted to include teaching because this is a career path she is considering, and thought it would be a good way of testing the waters.
“It's a nice stepping stone, and it's just nice to have experience,” Palazzo said. “I had a lot of really good teachers, and I think that really makes all the difference. I would like to hopefully help someone to love this material as much as I do.”
She has enjoyed helping with the after school program and the night classes, and said they are both enjoyable for different reasons.