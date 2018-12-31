PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney licensed massage therapist believes nature has a beautiful way of providing means of healing and happiness.
Adrienne Goss is a well-traveled health enthusiast who finds peace and joy in bringing the “magic” of herbs, essential oils and natural ways to reduce stress to the community around her.
Not only is Goss enthusiastic about promoting natural products, but she tries and uses them all herself, too, practicing “herb filled” habits and finding a natural way to do just about everything.
Goss runs her Bodywork and massage business out of Dr. Moore Delroy’s chiropractic clinic at 521 West Mahoning Street, as well as different kinds of meditation classes with her mother, Jeril Goss, at Santosha Yoga studio on Route 119.
“I’m so glad she does the practice,” Goss said. “It’s such a blessing to be here in Punxsutawney. People need this here, and don’t have access for natural health.”
Goss attended an herbal medicine school in California, where she met many people who practice massage therapy, she said.
Becoming a healthier person overall is also about what someone does when they leave the massage therapy session or yoga class, Goss says.
“You can find things all around you that are really good for you,” she said. “If you’re filling yourself up with healthy, natural stuff, you feel better. You have to take your practice home with you, too.”
Between Santosha Yoga and Goss’ Bodywork and massage therapy services, people can choose from several ways of finding “healing” in their lives — yoga and stretching, or touch and tools. These services can help with many forms of injury, trauma or pain someone could be experiencing, Goss says on her Facebook page.
Her practice helps people to “release all that is keeping you from enjoying your best life,” Goss says, promoting relaxation, yoga, essential oils, herbal and medicinal salve, connective tissue therapy, herbal remedies and nutrition and “reiki” — a healing energy technique.
Goss spreads the word of “preventative healthcare,” the ticket to joy and health in life, she says.
“I am feeling so blessed and so grateful to be able to give to the beautiful people of this Punxsutawney community,” Goss says on her Bodywork Facebook page.
For more information, visit “AG Bodywork, Adrienne Goss, LMT” Facebook page or www.santoshayogamassage.com.
