DuBOIS — Phase 1 of Penn Highlands Healthcare’s $111 million master facilities plan will come into being over the next three years.
Recruiting efforts are under way to support these building efforts.
To support these building efforts, it will recruit an additional 100 providers (physicians and advanced practice providers) and more than 300 new professional staff members in the nursing and support services fields.
Penn Highlands DuBois will hold a job fair from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at the Central Resource Center Assembly Room, 204 Hospital Ave., DuBois, next to PH DuBois West. On-site interviews for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse aides and others are planned. Participants should bring resumes and arrive early. For more information, call 814-375-6548.
“These are exciting times for Penn Highlands Healthcare and we look forward to your support as we continue to grow as the largest independent community- based healthcare provider in the Northwestern/Central Pennsylvania region,” a hospital official said.
