ST. MARYS — The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Elk and Cameron County group is dedicated to educating the public on horticultural topics, while also acting as a resource and helping hand.
Jane Olson, Master Gardeners coordinator for Elk and Cameron County, said the group was formed in 2016, thanks to the efforts of Steve Marconi. It currently has 10 active volunteers.
The group’s association with Penn State Extension allows volunteers to tap into a wide network of experts, Olson added, and experience within the state and nationwide.
Volunteers also maintain a demonstration garden in Ridgway, and a school garden for the Elcam Inc. daycare in St. Marys.
Similarly to other organizations, the group has experienced some challenges due to COVID-19 when it comes to providing programs, said Olson.
“But recently, we were able to remotely provide free growing kits for beginning gardeners through the St. Marys Public Library,” she said, adding that the kits included all materials and instructions needed to grow plants. “They introduced young gardeners to concepts such as ‘germination,’ ‘hardening off’ and ‘transplanting.’”
The SMPL also provided a word search puzzle with these terms. The program was well-received, said Olson, with more than 35 kits distributed in a three-day time frame.
The group has also provided educational content to the Elcam Daycare, said Olson.
“I’m very proud of the creativity of our volunteers and their ability to continue to provide education during a challenging time,” she said.
Olson noted that the group also donates produce from its Ridgway demonstration garden to the Salvation Army, equating to more than 150 pounds of produce in 2021.
The PSU Extension Master Gardeners groups are a resource in several ways, Olson noted.
“Now more than ever, our community is interested in healthy lifestyles and preserving the environment,” she said. “Whether it be by growing their own produce, encouraging native plant species on their properties or managing invasive species, we’re here to help.”
Volunteers also teach and encourage “Integrated Pest Management,” IPM, an approach that “begins with management strategies that have the least environmental impact, and encourages safe and responsible use of fertilizers and chemicals when necessary.”
The group has held several fundraising programs, including a fall plant sale, as many trees and shrubs do well with fall planting, said Olson. A “Seed Saving Seminar” was held with the Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial in Emporium June 24.
A basic training class will be held in October as well, Olson noted.
The Master Gardeners of Elk and Cameron County also offers a free hotline, where homeowners can call or email gardening and landscaping questions.
“If we can’t answer their questions directly, we’re able to refer them to the appropriate entity within PSU Extension that can get them help,” said Olson.
Anyone interested in joining the group, or homeowners with questions, can call 814-776-5331 ext. 308, or email Elkext@psu.edu.
Visit the Penn State Extension –Master Gardeners of Elk County Facebook page and www.extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener for more information on programs.