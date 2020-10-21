BIG RUN — The Big Run Council provided an update to the roof project at the Big Run War Memorial during a meeting Monday night, but the update was mostly that there was no update.
Council President George Bedell gave the update during the property portion of the meeting. Bedell said the update was that there wasn’t one. The project is being completed through Jefferson County, who awarded a grant for the work.
Bedell has been in contact with Bill Setree, the director of community development for the project. Setree told him there will be no more money paid out until the project progresses more or is finished.
“They say they’re having problems getting the material, and there’s certain people who are supposed to be here to repoint the bricks. That didn’t happen,” Bedell said.
He was also concerned because he said it looks like there are sections of the roof that are starting to come loose. He has been in contact with both Setree and the county engineer, Glenn Dobson, but said the only thing the borough can really do is complain.
The borough was supposed to get an update on the project, but had not heard anything back from the county on it yet.
“They’re holding up with getting materials, and it’s not just our facility, it’s an across the board materials shortage due to the COVID stuff, but that’s holding up a lot of it. And it seems that our contract was won by a company who outsources each section of work,” said Dawn Kopp, borough secretary.
Council was asked if a known soft spot on the roof by the chimney was fixed. Bedell said he did ask questions about the rotted lumber, and said you could still see some exposed in the back of the building. He said he couldn’t get any answers from the contractor about this.
Big Run CARES was also going to fix ruts in the lawn of the War Memorial for the Festival of the Trees in December, but said they are holding off on any major landscaping fixes until they know there won’t be any large machines run on the lawn again. They will try to just flatten the grass back out for the time being.