Though Jack Matson led Jefferson County in the race for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives seat in the 66th District as the Courier Express prepared to go to press Tuesday night, Brian Smith led throughout the district.
With incomplete results, Smith had tallied 6,024 votes to Matson’s 4,537.
31 of the 38 Jefferson County precincts had reported at 10:30 p.m. Matson had 3,813 votes to Smith’s 3,708 votes in Jefferson County.
The seat was previously held by Cris Dush of Brookville. Dush is leaving the position based on self-imposed term limits.
GOP candidates include John “Jack” Matson, of Brookvile, current Jefferson County Commissioner, and a ninth generation resident of Jefferson County. He is also a small businessman engaged in the timber industry. Matson’s campaign has focused on building relationships, both in government and with his constituents.
No Democrat candidates sought nomination for the office.
The 66th Legislative District of Pennsylvania includes all of Jefferson County as well as parts of Indiana County, including; North Mahoning, South Mahoning, East Mahoning, West Mahoning, Canoe, Grant, Banks, Montgomery, Rayne, and Green townships, and Marion Center, Glen Campbell, Cherry Tree, Smicksburg, Plumville, and Ernest boroughs.
The primary election sets the stage for the Nov. 3 general election.
In the 25th Senate District, Jefferson County voted in favor of Cris Dush (6,431) against Jim Brown (360) and John “Herm” Suplizio (1,003). For Senator of the 25th District, the democratic candidate is Margie Brown (1,954) of Elk County, who ran unopposed.
15th Congressional District Seat
Democratic Candidate Robert Williams(2,049) and incumbent Republican Glenn “GT” Thompson(7,328) each ran unopposed for the 15th Congressional District seat.
Attorney General
Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro (1,982) and Republican candidate Heather Heidelbaugh (6,726) each ran unopposed for the Attorney General seat.
State Treasurer
Republican candidate Stacy Garrity (6,597) and Democratic Candidate Joe Torsella(2,065) each ran unopposed for the State Treasurer seat.
Auditor General
Of the six democratic candidates seeking the office of Auditor General on the Democrat ballot. H. Scott Conklin of Centre County (899), is the presumptive winner with the most votes.
Republican National Convention
Richard Smead(2,586), Robert Sheesley(3,491), and Michele Mustello(2,370) were the three to receive the most votes to be the delegates to the Republican National Convention.
Democratic National Convention
Christina Fulton(1,451), Ronald Fairman(1,353), Steve Atwood(1,238), Amanda Nichols(582) are the four candidates to receive the most votes to be the delegate to the Democratic National Convention.