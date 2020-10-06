BROCKWAY — New resident artist Matthew Zorn found a family connection with the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology through one of the affiliate companies his parents were members of when they lived in Pittsburgh.
Zorn comes from West Virginia, from a family with a background in the arts, which he believes helped move him in that direction. Both of his parents were graphic designers who attended the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.
His parents were also both part of the Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild (MCG), which was founded in 1968 by Bill Strickland as an after-school ceramics program for the disadvantaged children in his neighborhood. BCAT is the first rural replication of the Manchester Bidwell Corporation, the parent company of the MCG. Zorn finds this to be a nice following of his parent’s footsteps, and coming full circle.
“I really got serious about it (ceramics) in college,” Zorn said. “I went to school as a biology major and then took an art elective, a sculpture course with clay, and that’s when it really clicked for me. I just kind of kept doing that.”
He attended Davis and Elkins College in West Virginia. He later attended the National Clay Conference in Kansas City. He made the 13-hour drive, and really found his love for the craft.
“I immediately switched my major to ceramics after that first class,” Zorn said. “From there I just worked on my portfolio pretty hard, and my experience my senior year, and applied to graduate schools.”
He attended Louisiana State University for his master’s degree. He said this was definitely a culture shock, but loved his time there. He just finished his master’s in the spring. He was also in the National Juried Student Exhibition for ceramics for the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts this year.
Zorn had been applying to several residencies, and heard of BCAT from his friends. They ended up not applying for it, so he did. It wasn’t until after he applied for the residency that he realized BCAT was part of the same network as the Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild.
“I just thought that was so fascinating because my mom would take pottery classes in Pittsburgh when she was pregnant with me. So that’s just a funny connection,” Zorn said.
As an artist, Zorn focuses on small scale sculptural ceramics. He described them as funky, and said he focuses on form, glaze, and surface in general. With recently graduating, he is working out of his thesis work, and getting to enjoy experimenting more.
He is also fascinated by alchemy and the occult, and pulling inspiration from this for his work.
“I just love the mixture of organic and inorganic pitted against each other,” Zorn said.
Zorn has taught intro-level college courses and is familiar with teaching, and is enjoying working with high school students.
“Bringing kids into the arts even earlier than college is just so beneficial,” Zorn said.