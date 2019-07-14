REYNOLDSVILLE — The Maxim Berry Farm sold out of blueberries on their opening weekend during the Red, White, and Blueberry Festival this past weekend.
The farm will be open for picking every weekend from now until mid-August from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Maxim Berry Farm has been growing since 2006, and became a U-pick farm in 2014. It is now the largest U-pick in the area. Their farm is about 200 acres, with two large blueberry fields. It has 2,500 blue berry bushes in one field and about 1,800 bushes in the other.
The facility began to grow when the Red, White, and Blueberry festival started. Owner Patrick Maxim said the festival has grown more and more each year. The second field was added to accommodate the increase in the number of customers.
Maxim said he believes the timing is right for a farm like his because the public likes to know where their food is coming from today. With his farm they get to come right out to the fields, see how the berries are grown, and pick their own.
Plants on the farm are not sprayed with anything. The fields are walked daily to remove bugs, and check plants. Maxim’s family all come out to help when they have big events like the festival weekend.
A net covers the entire field of blueberry bushes to protect them from wildlife. Maxim has this set up on a system to be opened occasionally, and then covered back over.
“It’s not uncommon for people to come back every weekend and pick… Some pick about 100 to 125 pounds of berries to freeze for winter,” Maxim said of his customers.
This year was about the fourth year for bucket decorating for kids on the farm during the festival. They get as many different stickers as they can for children to use. They were so busy the first day, they sold out of blueberries by 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
If they have a slow weekend, it makes it nice for whoever does decide to show up, Maxim said, explaining that when the bushes start to get really full picking is on a first come, first served basis.
Maxim grows several different kinds of berries on his farm, and has his own beehive. He said most people misunderstand the honeybees’ purpose. He said honeybees can’t reach far enough down into blueberry blossoms, so bumble bees do most of the pollinating of blueberry bushes.