ST. MARYS — Cly Hornung and Lisa Sorg of the Shade Tree Commission were both presenters at Monday evening’s City of St. Marys Council meeting.
Mayor Chris Pletcher presented a document proclaiming Friday, April 30, 2021, as Arbor Day in the City of St. Marys.
Each year, the STC offers area fourth graders a seedling. The students are taught how to plant a tree and their importance in the environment. The commission then follows up with those students when they are in fifth grade with the Arbor Day ceremony. Students in each elementary grade also receive an item in honor of trees, including books about Arbor Day, the Pennsylvania Wilds or birds and mammals.
Due to COVID-19, however, it is not taking place for the second consecutive year, said Hornung.
The STC, in existence since 1955, has four members and a current vacancy, she said.
The commission does many things, including keeping track of city tree inventory. There are currently 650 trees. The commission tries to plant two percent of the city’s tree inventory, she noted, and takes inventory of all the possible planting sites.
The commission also performs a maintenance tour each spring and fall, which includes the removal of any trees that need removed, said Hornung.
Four memorial trees will be planted this spring, added Hornung, which is a longterm way to honor an individual or group. A ceremony honoring the person lost and the placing of the plaque in front of the tree is scheduled for each planting.
The cost is between $300-$500, but can be more depending on the type of tree.
Recently, the STC had what it calls “an emergency,” said Hornung. One incident involved a tree breaking off during a storm, and another one that was blown down. Another involved removing a Douglas fir tree from the Diamond in downtown St. Marys.
The tree was inspected by Toby Herzing with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), who then brought in a forest pathologist to take samples from the tree, said Hornung. It was determined the tree had a fungus, and it was removed April 17. The tree’s fungus was not endangering any of the other trees on the Diamond.