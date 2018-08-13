ST. MARYS — Mayor Radkowski and the St. Marys City Council will host a Town Hall seminar today (Monday), hoping to gather feedback from youth and young adults in the community.
The meeting, which will discuss how youth want to see the city grow and support them over the next 25 years, will be held at Tablespoons Cafe at 7 p.m.
Radkowski will be guiding the discussion on the hopes the younger generations have for the city.
“I want our younger citizens to know that we will listen to how they want their home to develop and grow,” says Radkowski.
In 1994, the Borough of St. Marys consolidated with the surrounding Benzinger Township to form the City of St. Marys. 2019 will be the 25th anniversary of this consolidation.
“As we turn the page and begin the next 25 years, Mayor Radkowski and City Council want to evolve to meet the future needs of St. Marys,” said a press release on the event.
For more information contact the public relations officer at 814-781-1718 extension 247 or email hbrock@stmaryspa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.