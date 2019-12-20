ST. MARYS — Mayor Lou Radkowski began Monday evenings City of St. Marys City Council meeting by recognizing the three councilmen who have reached the end of their terms with speeches and certificates.
Radkowski presented Seth Higgins with a certificate, recognizing him for stepping in for a few months in the unexpected absence of late Councilman Bob Mohr. Radkowski commended the details and expertise Higgins offered throughout his internship and time with City Council.
Councilman Ned Jacob, who was not present at the meeting, was recognized for how “honest and fair” he was when he approached issues during his term, Radkowski said.
Radkowski said he learned a lot sitting next to Deputy Mayor Greg Gebauer, who served on Council for eight years. GeBauer will still be serving on the City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation board.
“I want to, most of all, thank the citizens of this fine community, who put their trust in me to represent them,” Gebauer said. “I feel any decision that I made up here, I tried to do with the best interest of the community and citizens as a whole.”
Sitting on City Council was a huge “eye opener” and learning experience, Gebauer added, and something he recommends other people consider, since understanding how city government operates is important.
“It’s been bittersweet — I’ve enjoyed it,” he said.
Mayor’s Report
Radkowski said he attended many meetings with concerned and new business owners in the downtown St. Marys area, and is “encouraged” by the vibe.
“There is a good energy in town,” he said. “People want to invest and make a difference, and see a thriving community.”
Manager’s ReportSt. Marys City Manager Tim Pearson commended City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation on its job hosting “Santa at the Hills” Dec. 14. It was the last event in the City’s “25 in 25” series of events, recognizing the City of St. Marys celebrating 25 years.
Pearson also recognized the success of the 24th event, the Historical Society of St. Marys and Benzinger Township’s recent dinner.
In reference to the park project, Pearson mentioned that the newly-installed bridge will be open all winter, and City workers are working to keep it brushed and safe for walkers. He hopes to see park plans be back up and running in April or May, just in time for 2020 summer activities.