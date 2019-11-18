MAYPORT — A Mayport couple face charges after they allegedly engaged in a physical altercation on Nov. 11.
According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, charges were filed against Erin Corrine Minick, 39, of Mayport, on Nov. 12, including simple assault, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, and harassment. Police also filed charges against Brent Richard Minick, 41, of Mayport, including simple assault and harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Brent Minick went to his wife, Erin Minick’s, home and engaged in a verbal argument over their children. The verbal argument reportedly escalated into a physical altercation.
Allegedly, Erin Minick slapped and scratched Brent Minick, leaving a scratch under his left eye and a swollen lip that was observed by the police. Brent Minick allegedly grabbed Erin Minick and struck her several times in the face with his fist. Police also reportedly noted that Erin Minick had a bloody mouth and missing teeth.
While police were at the home investigating, they also allegedly found drug paraphernalia.
Erin and Brent Minick both have preliminary hearings scheduled for Nov. 21 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak. Erin Minick’s bail has been set at $15,000 unsecured, and Brent Minick’s bail has been set at $200,000 at 10 percent. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail.