DuBOIS — Addeson McAninch is pleased to be the new intern at the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development, according to Executive Director Jodi August.
McAninch grew up in DuBois and currently still resides there. She is in her final semester at Penn State DuBois seeking a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus in management and marketing. At Penn State, she has taken various courses that relate to aspects of the business world.
Addeson graduated from the DuBois Area High School in 2016, then started at Penn State DuBois as a biology student.
Soon after, she switched to pursue a degree in business administration once realizing her passion of social marketing. She wishes to use marketing as a tool to educate others on social issues around the world about various topics.
In addition to being a new intern with the chamber, Addeson is the treasurer of the Business Society and vice president of Delta Mu Sigma Honor Society at Penn State DuBois, while also working part-time at the locally-owned DuBois Drug and Wellness.
In her spare time, Addeson enjoys spending her time with family who enjoys boating, playing tennis, and attending Penn State University wrestling matches.
Upon Addison’s May 2020 graduation from Penn State DuBois, she would like to find an employment opportunity in the DuBois and surrounding area, she said.