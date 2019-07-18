PUNXSUTAWNEY – A McCalmont Township man faces misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and assault stemming from an incident said to have occurred on July 14.
Punxsutawney State Police filed three charges against James Christopher Helman, 59, of McCalmont Township July 15, including terroristic threats including homicide, assault, and harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 14 a woman went to the Punxsutawney State Police barracks to report the incident. She provided officials with a written statement of what had allegedly occurred.
She said her spouse, James Helman, had pushed her onto the couch after she refused to take him to the Polish Club for alcohol. She then attempted to call 911, but Helman took the phone from her to stop her, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Helman then threatened to disable the woman’s vehicle if she did not drive him to the Polish Club, and began heading out the door. Westphal tried to stop him from disabling her vehicle by stepping in front of him. When she did, he allegedly pulled his fist back multiple times as if to indicate he would punch her, according to the affidavit of probable cause. It was also noted in the affidavit that Helman is a trained boxer.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the woman said, “No you are not going to hit me this time.” Helman then allegedly replied he would not hit her, but instead kill her. He then grabbed her around the neck, causing her to fear injury.
The woman attempted to get away from Helman, but he allegedly kept pulling her back by her shirt. This eventually made her fall and scrape the backs of her arms on the ground, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Helman is currently awaiting his preliminary hearing. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail under $75,000 bail.